Dozens gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Dayton

Protesters gather outside the Federal building in Dayton for a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, September 26, 2020. (Courtesy: Allison Gens)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dozens of people gathered outside of the Federal building in Dayton Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest.

The protest was the second in Dayton in the past four days, following the decision by a Kentucky grand jury Wednesday not to indict three police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March.

One former officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted for three counts of Wanton Endangerment for shooting into a neighboring apartment where people were living.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday the grand jury did not indict any officers for Taylor’s death, because they were returning fire after Kenneth Walker fired a shot, wounding one of the officers.

During Saturday’s rally in Dayton, speakers continued to push for social justice. Protests have happened nationwide over the past several months, following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, along with Taylor’s death and several others.