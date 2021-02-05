Doctor talks about early signs of Alzheimer’s in light of Tony Bennett’s diagnosis

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Legendary singer Tony Bennett’s family recently came forward about his battle with Alzheimer’s disease, something they’ve kept private for over four years. This brings to light a difficult conversation that some people may have to have with a doctor one day — do I have Alzheimer’s?

Dr. Mark Friedman, of Premier Health, said it’s unusual to see Alzheimer’s in people before age 65 but the earliest signs and symptoms are:

Memory impairment

Difficulty concentrating

Difficulty finishing tasks

“Currently, there’s no cure for the disease. We have medications that can partly slow down the progression of some of the symptoms. It’s important to follow up with your physician about that,” said Friedman.

As far as prevention, that’s another mystery. Doctors like Friedman believe certain low-carb diets, mental and physical exercise, along with other lifestyle choices, can mitigate the symptoms. However, there is no guarantee it can be prevented altogether.