DeWine says mask mandate will not be enforced for campaign events

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Ahead of the President’s visit to the Miami Valley, Governor Mike DeWine is saying the mask mandate will not be enforced at the upcoming rally.

In Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, DeWine clarified that the mask mandate does not apply to campaign events or rallies however, he highly encourages that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

“Political campaigns, whether it’s Joe Biden or whether it is President Trump, or a local candidate, if they are having a political rally we exclude them from that order,” says DeWine. “But we really urge anyone who is conducting a rally, anyone who is attending a rally we do not require you to do it, order does not say you have to, but please wear a mask. Please do social distancing.”

DeWine says the reason for not enforcing the policy in such cases is to ensure individuals First Amendment rights are protected.

Rallies in the past have been a concern for many cities and states after coronavirus numbers spiked in Tulsa, Oklahoma following the President’s rally in June. Governor DeWine says that events of any kind across the board are a concern for enabling the spread of the virus. He also stresses that candidates should be encouraging anyone attending or participating in events to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“Any candidate who comes into Ohio, campaigns in Ohio, please do everything you can to have everybody wear a mask.” says DeWine.

President Donald Trump will visit Wright Bros Aero in Vandalia on Monday, Spet. 21, before heading to Toledo for his campaign rally.