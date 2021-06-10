Det. Del Rio’s family shares memories for the first time at street dedication ceremony

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The intersection of Monument Avenue and Patterson Boulevard in Dayton unlocks a special memory for late Detective Jorge Del Rio’s youngest daughter Naya.

“I remember as a kid through holidays, we were always cutting through here [and] ing to Dragon’s games,” she shared.

It’s the first time Naya and her sisters Erica and Veronica have shared their memories of their father with the media since his passing in November. Detective Del Rio was killed in the line of duty while working as a Dayton Police detective and DEA agent. Because of the nature of his job, his family was used to keeping quiet about their father.

“We had to go through our lives keeping our dad a secret because of the position of his job. It’s crazy to see him [now], from not being able to post pictures of him to seeing him all around Dayton its definitely a new experience,” said Naya.

Big moments like Thursday, where police officers, city officials, media and supporters gathered for the dedication of the street to Del Rio. The family has been working with the city of Dayton and the police department to get the memorial for him in honor of his dedication and service to the city of Dayton.

“After more than a year, we’ve been through a lot and big moments like these mean a lot,” said Naya. “[When] everybody comes out and shows their support it means a lot to our family.”

But while hundreds of people remember Del Rio for his work and honor him as a hero, his family remembers him as a man full of jokes, pranks, and a love for scary movies.

“Halloween was his month that was his favorite holiday,” shared Erica Del Rio, his daughter. “We made it a whole thing and I miss that.”