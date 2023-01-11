HOUSTON (WJW) – A judge in Houston ruled Tuesday that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson must take part in a deposition sometime in the next 90 days for the latest lawsuit filed by a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Harris County District Judge Rabeea Collier issued the ruling Tuesday following a brief hearing.

Watson’s attorneys have called the latest case, which was filed in October, “totally frivolous.”

The woman is accusing Watson of sexual misconduct during a massage. Twenty-four other woman also filed similar lawsuits. Watson settled 23 of those cases.

Watson faces no criminal charges. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him on any charges.