COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A deputy was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning during a U.S. Marshal’s operation in southeast Columbus.

A marshal’s task force was sent to serve a felony arrest warrant in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive, Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said. There was an exchange of gunfire between those on the task force and at least one person inside the house.

One person inside the house was shot and taken to Mount Carmel East, where he later died. A deputy was struck and taken to Grant Medical Center. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The identities of the persons shot have yet to be released.

Several others were taken into custody, Minerd said, including the person who was being served the warrant.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency investigating the shooting. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Columbus police and other agencies also responded to the scene.

That a law enforcement officer had been shot was first confirmed by the Fraternal Order of Police. Madison Township officials originally confirmed the condition of the officer and the person who was killed. Columbus police had said none of their officers were involved in the exchange of gunfire.

The makeup of the marshal’s task force was not immediately known. At least one state parole officer was part of it, according to a statement from their union.