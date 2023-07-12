DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A bipartisan bill introduced on Wednesday could be a step towards some retirees to receive their retirement pension benefits back.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown along with Indiana Senator Mike Braun introduced the Susan Muffley Act in Congress on Wednesday, July 12. The act would give retirement payments back, plus interest.

More than 20,000 people lost their benefits when General Motors filed for bankruptcy during the Great Recession in 2009. Ohio has the second-most affected Delphi retirees with over 5,000 individuals were a part of the loss of benefits. Four thousand people from Indiana are affected too.

The legislation is named in honor of former employee David Muffley’s wife. Susan died of pancreatic cancer in 2012 after not being able to financially afford medical care before diagnosis.

In the past, there have been several unsuccessful attempts by Delphi retirees to go towards legal action, causing the retirees to depend on Congressional action for the restoration of their benefits.