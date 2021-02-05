COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Gahanna Division of Police says a woman found dead in her residence on Brookhill Drive was most likely the victim of a murder-suicide. They also corrected a previous report, now saying 47-year old Linda Purdy died from an apparent gunshot wound, not a stab wound.

Investigators identified the victim’s boyfriend, 51-year old Edward A. Johnson, as a possible suspect.

Huber Heights Police attempted a traffic stop on Johnson just before noon on Thursday. Police say he immediately turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Gahanna Division of Police continues to investigate.