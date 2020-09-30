Deadline for updated driver’s licenses extended to October 2021

(WDTN) — The deadline to update your driver’s license to a REAL ID has been pushed back from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said that President Donald Trump directed his agency to extend the enforcement deadline.

“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts,” Wolf said.

DHS will publish an official notice of the new deadline in the Federal Register soon.