Dayton realtors volunteer to rebuild and restore local neighborhoods

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On National Rebuilding Day 2021, volunteers with Dayton Realtors joined Rebuilding Together Dayton to repair and restore homes for those in need. National Rebuilding Day focuses on bringing together communities and volunteers to lift-up homeowners who need help.

Rebuilding Together Dayton’s mission is providing home rehabilitation to low-income Dayton homeowners (particularly the elderly and disabled).

“This happens once a year, but we utilize volunteers throughout the year to help with general maintenance [and] yard clean up for people’s homes,’ said Cathi Spaugy, construction coordinator with Rebuilding Together Dayton. “

More than 100 volunteers gathered to work on homes in Dayton and even in the surrounding neighborhoods and parks.

Volunteers like Shawn Reddy have been volunteering on National Rebuild Day for more than 20 years.

“My profession is selling homes. My passion is helping communities,” he said. “I got involved in this in 1998 and we’ve been doing houses ever since then. It makes all the difference in the world, if i can put a smile on someone’s face just by mulching or watering , that’s beautiful.”

