Dayton police wives honor fallen detective Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio wil continue to save lives even after his passing. Del Rio is an organ donor.

Katie, leader of Dayton-Miami Valley chapter of Police Wives of Ohio said its been a tough week for what she calls the ‘blue family’. Katie said her husband is a Dayton Police Officer so this all hits close to home.

Members of the Police Wives of Ohio have tied blue ribbons and bows in front of city police stations. They serve as a show of love, solidarity and appreciation.

“It’s hard. These guys go into work every day. They do this job thanklessly most of the time,” Katie said.

At the same time, her five-month-old daughter is awaiting a liver transplant. She said employees at the Dayton Police Department know about her daughter’s need for a liver. When news came out that Del Rio was a donor, people started making calls to see if she would be eligible to receive his liver. Unfortunately, her daughter is too small.

“Del Rio is going to be bringing the gift of life for so, so many. As we sit here waiting for our phone call for our gift of life for our daughter, I know some families have probably gotten that call. What an amazing, amazing thing that even in his time of death, he’s still continuing to give and that is just a phenomenal thing,” Katie said.

She said it’s important for us all to remember how much officers put on the line when they go to work. While they see some traumatic events, they go back to work the next day and give their all to protect us all.

