Dayton Police Reform groups introduce new recommendations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since June of 2020, Dayton Police Reform groups have been working with Dayton Police officers to discuss various issues within the community surrounding police.

“These are groups that both the community was apart of and also police, you know really working together. Trust was built, and I think that’s really the basis of all this work,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Now, almost a year later, the groups have come up with over 140 new recommendations to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and Dayton citizens.

“We expect police officers to protect us. You know, they’re supposed to protect and serve. But, they also need to be able to adapt and evolve in the environments that they’re in. So we wanted to see where the smoke was to figure out how can we be proactive in this situation versus being reactionary to all the things that happened,” said ‘Young Black Professionals’ Executive Director Daj’za Demmings.

The recommendations range from use of body cameras, to social and mental health workers responding to certain 911 calls. Both ideas are already being put to work with Dayton’s Police Department.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the goal is to now move the ideas and recommendations to the implementation committee to bring the work to life.