Dayton organizations to lend helping hand on National Rebuild Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Realtors will be working with Rebuilding Together Dayton this weekend to renovate, repair and restore Dayton city homes for families in need on National Rebuild Day.

On Saturday, April 23, the home at 2908 Germantown Street in Dayton will be the center of attention as organizers work to make the property “the envy of the neighborhood.” Dayton Realtors said it will be working with Rebuilding Together Dayton on this home all morning and into the early afternoon.

“Community service is a core value of Realtors,” stated Sharon Geier, president of Dayton Realtors. “This project is not just about fixing one house; it’s about helping rebuild a community. Not only do we do the physical labor, we work to engage with all the neighbors.”

Rebuilding Together Dayton will also be working to shore up other homes in the community. Volunteers will be: