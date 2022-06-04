DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton LGBT Center will be kicking off the Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday with 80 vendors, a kids game area, various food trucks, alcoholic beverages and more.

Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. It is held to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which are often viewed as the catalyst that began the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center celebrates Pride each year on the first weekend of June.

The celebration creates a safe environment for members of our community to express themselves without fear of hate and to experience homosexuality as being the default as opposed the the exception while helping to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQIA+ community, according to the Greather Dayton LGBT Center.

The Pride Parade begins at noon starts at the Dayton Metro Library downtown, travels west on 3rd Street, north on Jefferson Street, west on 2nd Street and turns south on Main Street to end at Courthouse Square.

The festival begins at noon at Courthouse Square, 23 N Main Street. Live entertainment starts as soon as the parade ends and runs until 4 p.m.

There will be 80 vendors, a kids game area, various food trucks, alcoholic beverages and more.

The Dayton Gay Men’s Chrous Concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, 525 W. Riverview.

There will also be Pride Night Parties in Dayton following the festivities, where several local bars will be be hosting parties with live music.