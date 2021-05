DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton and Kettering police attempted a follow up call at a home on Wayne Avenue near Brookline Avenue that has now devolved into a standoff.

Police arrived at around 3:45 p.m. and have remained on the scene since then.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that Dayton police officers may be assisting the Kettering Police Department.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.