Dayton Human Relations Council to host community dialogues over Zoom

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Human Relations Council, in collaboration with the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton and the Gem City Market Co-op, will host
Collective Community Conversations on Racism and Justice.
Each session will be a 90-minute Zoom meeting.
The city said that the new series is designed for “dialogue, information sharing and community building across race, perspective, background and age.” Community members, practitioners and
organizations are invited to attend and actively participate.
- Thursday, June 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, click here.
- Wednesday, July 8, noon to 1:30 p.m. To register, click here.
- Wrap-up session: Thursday, July 23, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, click here.
For more information, call the Human Relations Council at 937-333-1402.
