Breaking News
Dayton police searching for missing kayaker

Dayton Human Relations Council to host community dialogues over Zoom

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Human Relations Council, in collaboration with the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton and the Gem City Market Co-op, will host
Collective Community Conversations on Racism and Justice.

Each session will be a 90-minute Zoom meeting.

The city said that the new series is designed for “dialogue, information sharing and community building across race, perspective, background and age.” Community members, practitioners and
organizations are invited to attend and actively participate.

  • Thursday, June 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, click here.
  • Wednesday, July 8, noon to 1:30 p.m. To register, click here.
  • Wrap-up session: Thursday, July 23, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, click here.

For more information, call the Human Relations Council at 937-333-1402.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS