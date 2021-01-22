Dayton firefighter named ‘Firefighter of the Year’ by county Fire Chiefs Association

(Dayton Fire Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Montgomery County Fire Chiefs Association honored Lt. John Hurst of the Dayton Fire Department with the “Firefighter of the Year” award Friday.

Hurst is a 14-year-veteran of the department who was promoted to lieutenant in early 2020. Organizers said that he has earned the respect and admiration of supervisors and peers as a model firefighter and instructor during his tenure.

He also serves as the departments COVID health and safety officer, which requires him to educate and promote safety to all City of Dayton employees. Hurst has helped staff a 24-hour COVID hotline, as well as create and implement training for the Great Dayton RTA.

