DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department has been working for several hours after a fire broke out overnight in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the area of Inland Avenue near West Third Street in Dayton around 2:28 a.m. on Sunday. Mutual aid from area departments was requested around the same time crews were dispatched.

Officials confirm the fire was one point a 3-alarm fire.

Our 2 NEWS crew arrived at the scene and say crews were already on site around 3 a.m. trying to put out the flames. Also, our crew says firefighters are continuing to work at the building and are still on site Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

A release from Dayton Fire identifies the building as historical, which was once the Wright Brothers manufacturing facility.

“It is listed on the National Historic Register as the first aircraft manufacturing facility founded by the Wright Brothers, and currently stands as the oldest aircraft manufacturing facility in the world,” the release says.

In 2018, the site was named a National Park site for Dayton. Last March, the Dayton City Commission approved funding to attempt revitalizing the historical building.

The National Aviation Heritage Area released a statement following the fire:

“We are deeply saddened by the fire that damaged our historic Wright Company airplane factory, the first purpose built buildings for the aviation industry,” Executive Director Mackensie Wittmer said. “We are grateful to the fire department for their quick and brave response, and we are working to assess the extent of the damage and the impact on our heritage.”

No one has been reported injured as of this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

If you have any information about the fire, you are asked to make a telephone call to the DFD Fire Investigation Unit at (937) 333-TIPS.

