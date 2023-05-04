DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department provided an update about where the search for a missing 7-year-old child stands on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Lucas Rosales, 7, of Dayton has not been seen since Saturday after going missing at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton. Searchers are continuing to look for the boy in the area of Harshman Road and the Eastwood MetroPark area, Dayton Fire says in a release.

“The decreasing water levels have provided the opportunity for the City of Dayton Department of Water to create a temporary dam on a portion of the Mad River which took place this morning to facilitate additional search capabilities,” the fire department said.

The city of Dayton’s Department of Water is continuing to pump the areas of the portion of the river to help with the searching process. The dam has been installed and search and recovery agencies are continuing to look for Rosales.

“Over eighty (80) personnel are currently on-site conducting land and water operations as

well as support functions including personnel from Dayton Fire, Dayton Police, City of Dayton Water, MetroParks, Huber Heights Fire, and members from Texas EquuSearch and OHTF-1.”

As of Tuesday, more than 400 acres have been searched, spanning from the Mad River and Great Miami River to West Carrollton. Rescue crews are searching on land, in water, using drones, K-9s, searching previously-covered areas, which was recently covered by water.