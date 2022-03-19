DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges for blood donation centers like The Community Blood Center in Dayton. Now, as things start to wind down with the pandemic, The Dayton Dragons Community Blood Drive happening April 1, 2022 hopes to combine America’s favorite pastime with the gift of donating blood.

“It’s easy to draw a crowd because they donate Dragon gear that donors can choose from when they register to donate, in addition to the giving a free t-shirt that the Community Blood Center provides for donors,” said Mark Pompilio, the Marketing Communications and Public Relations Manager at the Community Blood Center.

While the Community Blood Center has teamed up with the Dayton Dragons for multiple blood drives in previous years, this summer they are participating in a partnership and taking things a step further.

“So, people when they go to the games will be hearing a lot about the Community Blood Center, and importance of giving blood,” said Pompilio.

That pandemic has left a strain and greater need for blood donations, especially Type O. Pompilio said it is events like this that will hopefully bring some relief.

“We’re still going day-to-day, meeting a challenge every day. That’s our current situation. How will it be by the end of this month or into the next month? It’s very, very interesting to look into and hope for the best,” Pompilio said.

The last few summers have also proven to be a challenge in the blood donation world, and the hope this summer is this partnership sees more donations and Dayton Dragons fans donating in the spirit of their favorite team.

“When I talk to donors at the Dragons Blood Drives, they’ll let you know they get a lot of emails from the Dragons. They’re tuned into them. They wanna know what’s going on with the team and special events. When something like this comes up, it’s an opportunity to participate in a whole new way,” Pompilio said.

The Dayton Dragons Community Blood Drive runs April 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark Plaza. Click here to learn more about how you can register and find other blood donation events.