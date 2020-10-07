Dayton City officials say budget cuts are expected due to no stimulus package aid

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says that the city plans to cut the budget even further than last year due to not having stimulus help, which will likely impact residents significantly.

“It just clearly shows how out of touch with reality the president is because people are on the edge of this covid recession,” said Mayor Whaley.

Mayor Whaley says the city could cut its budget by another 10-percent in january after President Trump said he will not further negotiate a new stimulus package until after the election. Those funds would have helped people who are struggling.

President Donald Trump Facebook

“These are going to require tough decisions for our workforce, we’re in the process of doing that with the budget,” said Mayor Whaley. “We were hoping we’d get stimulus help so we wouldn’t have to make those tough decisions, but as we get ready to do the January budget, this is going to have a significant impact.”

Some republicans are defending the decision to cut off negotiations, claiming the stimulus plan is not fiscally responsible.

Congressman Warren Davidson released a statement tuesday night saying…

“This partisan COVID bill is an insult to my constituents in southwest Ohio. It relies on printing money, which devalues the hard-work and savings of Eighth District residents, and it misapplies this printed money toward policies like the $15 per hour federal unemployment expansion, which pays people more not to work. While some federal assistance is merited in this economy, no one should make more for not working than for working.

“Meanwhile, the bill does nothing to address liability concerns for businesses and organizations—something the economy needs in order to reopen with confidence. We need to focus on safely restarting the economy—not prolonging uncertainty by paying people to stay home and preventing business owners from reopening. Printed money is a poor substitute for America’s strong economy.”

Some people in Dayton say the next several months may be difficult to make ends meet.

“The stimulus helped a whole bunch because it helped cover some bills, but we’ll manage, we’ll just readjust what we got, we’ll get seen through it,” said Dayton Resident Timothy Lowe.

Lowe says he and his family does have other outlets for income but may need a second job to make ends meet if stimulus checks aren’t delivered until after the election.

“The checks definitely helped make ends meet, I am worried for other people who don’t have many options but we will get through this together,” said Lowe.