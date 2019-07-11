Dayton bridge closing Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A bridge in Dayton will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Authorities are closing S.R. 48 between Monument Avenue and Riverview Drive due to the bridge closure.

This area will be closed Thursday July 11 and Friday, July 12.

The official detours are:

Northbound – S.R. 48 to Monument Avenue, to Great Miami Boulevard, to S.R. 48

Southbound – Great Miami Boulevard to Riverside Driver to Second Street to S.R. 48.

