Dayton Air Show goes back to normal, organizers expecting more than 30k visitors

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine’s announcement of health restrictions lifting on June 2nd gave the green light to organizers of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

Now it’s full speed ahead to transition one of the Miami Valley’s biggest events from a drive-through format to the usual flying feature show that people have come to expect over the last 4 decades.

“There will be static displays just like there were before…and as long as we have good weather- that’s really what we’re hoping for- everyone can social distance if they want to and be safe,” said Scott Buchanan, the chairman of the Dayton Air Show

Organizers believe there will be a big crowd, in years past there have been more than 30,000 people attending a day. This year, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headliners of the four-hour feature show.

Buchanan says the jet teams have already been doing air shows and are fully prepared to perform and meet fans.

They’re also adding sanitation stations, special seating for social distancing and extra cleaning to keep things safe. Organizers are also hoping that the 100 acres of show grounds and the outdoor air will help keep guests comfortable and healthy.

“We saw that the event was sorely missed last year and we all want to get back at it, get back out and do it safely,” said Walt Hibner, with CenterPoint Energy.

Any tickets bought for the drive-through air show will be refunded automatically. To purchase tickets for the air show taking place July 10 and July 11, click here.