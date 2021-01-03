Damp start to the day with varying AM visibilities

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An area of low pressure is producing fog/drizzle/light rain and a few flurries(north) this morning. Conditions should gradually improve today and the storm system lifts north. Clouds will remain locked in place today.

TODAY: Drizzle/light rain/flurries and patchy fog. Steady temps in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Drying out. Mostly cloudy. Low 30

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 42

No major storm system are expected at the time for the Miami Valley as we enter the first full week of 2021. Highs around 40 with a return to a mix of sun and clouds for most of the week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS