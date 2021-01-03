Damp start to the day with varying AM visibilities

An area of low pressure is producing fog/drizzle/light rain and a few flurries(north) this morning. Conditions should gradually improve today and the storm system lifts north. Clouds will remain locked in place today.

TODAY: Drizzle/light rain/flurries and patchy fog. Steady temps in the mid to upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Drying out. Mostly cloudy. Low 30

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 42

No major storm system are expected at the time for the Miami Valley as we enter the first full week of 2021. Highs around 40 with a return to a mix of sun and clouds for most of the week.