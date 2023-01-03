CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with just under six minutes left in the first quarter. He got up after the tackle before collapsing shortly after, laying motionless. Hamlin was down on the field for 19 minutes before an ambulance took him to UC Medical Center.
One hour later, the game was suspended for the night with the Bengals leading 7-3.
Tuesday at 2 a.m., the Bills stated that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored by medics through CPR. The team also said Hamlin is sedated in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
The 24-year-old from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills after four seasons with the University of Pittsburgh. He has played at least 14 games in each of his two NFL seasons.
NFL players, fans, media personalities, and more took to social media Monday night, sending best wishes and prayers to Hamlin. People also gathered online to donate to Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser, “Chasing M’s,” where more than $3 million was raised overnight. The fundraiser goal was set at $2,500.
Thoughts towards Hamlin continued into Tuesday afternoon when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine started a press conference with a moment of silence.
Buffalo’s plane returned to western New York early Tuesday, shortly before 3 a.m. while Hamlin remained in Cincinnati for treatment. A heavy police presence and caution tape kept fans from surrounding the area when the Bills arrived.
As of Tuesday morning, the NFL has yet to announce when the game will resume and be completed. In a midnight conference call, the NFL’s vice president of football operations Troy Vincent says league officials had no discussion about resuming the game Monday night.
Both teams are scheduled to play Sunday in the final week of the regular season with the Bills set to host the Patriots and the Bengals scheduled to play the Ravens in Cincinnati.
The Bengals are one win away from clinching the AFC North title while the Bills are playing for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The NFL Playoffs are scheduled to begin on Jan. 14.
