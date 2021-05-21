Crocs seeking 200 employees for Vandalia warehouse

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular shoe brand is expanding its footprint in the Miami Valley. Crocs, which was voted one of the top 50 worst inventions by “TIME” in 2010, has now become the unofficial shoe of the pandemic.

The Colorado-based company said sales are on track to increase by up to 70 percent. Sales rose 64 percent to $460 million by the end of March.

Artists like Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber have joined the growing list of celebrity fans of the shoe. They were even seen on the 2021 Oscars red carpet, worn by musical director, Questlove.

“The really funny story for me is when LeBron James was wearing the Grateful Dead collab that we did and everyone thought of them as the ‘LeBron James shoe.’ Myself being a big Grateful Dead fan, I was excited to see a whole generation know it as the LeBron shoe,” said Ben Morrison, an HR director for Crocs.

The company is now looking forward to expanding its presence in the Miami Valley by adding 200 full and part-time employees. A hiring event will be held in the Nile building in Vandalia every Tuesday and Friday to fill the positions.

“We’ve got a lot of open positions just due to the increase in volume and how popular crocs have become,” Morrison said.

The company said it’s the perfect time to join the Crocs family.

“With the recent growth we’ve had we’ve done an investment in our business. The infrastructure of not just building these things, but also in our employees,” Morrison said.

Entry-level wages start at $15 per hour. To apply online, visit the Crocs careers page.