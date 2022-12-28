HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Hudson Fire Department are investigating after a man died in a residential fire, the Fox 8 I-Team reports.

The Hudson Fire Department got a call around 9:57 p.m. Tuesday about the smell of burning plastic. They searched for several blocks and located the fire in the 5700 block of Hudson Drive around 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the basement of the home.

The man was discovered inside the home, was extricated and was taken to Western Reserve Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The man was identified as Ronald Rini, 76.

Twenty-two Hudson firefighters, along with members of Hudson police and EMS were on scene. Four members of the Stow Fire Department, four from Twinsburg Fire Department and three from Valley Fire helped put out the fire.

The matter is still under investigation and more information is expected to be released later today.