Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department responded after a fire broke out on Suman Avenue early Monday morning.

A neighbor reported the home was on fire just before 2 a.m.

Fire officials say when they got on scene, they could see heavy fire coming out of the house. The fire was mostly contained to the back of the home, however.

Dayton’s District Chief David Wright says they initially encountered an issue with the water supply because of how narrow the road is on Suman Avenue.

“We have a street here where we have cars lined on both sides, it becomes narrow for our own apparatus. We didn’t have a hydrant at the end of this street,” said Wright. “Fortunately, Riverside Engine 6 was here and was able to get us that water.”

The fire department says nobody was home at the time, but they believe the house is occupied.

There were no injuries and crews say they were able to save the rest of the home.