TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a fire in a Trotwood home Wednesday afternoon.
Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that crews were called to a home on Penrod Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen from the home at all sides. Officials said DP&L and Vectren have been contacted.
It is unknown at this time whether the home was vacant. As of 12:40 p.m., crews have not gotten the fire under control.
2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
- Clark County to provide City of Springfield with 911 dispatching services in 2021
- Crews respond to fire in Trotwood Wednesday
- Arrest made in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Dayton
- Dayton man gets 5 years in prison for felony assault on police officer