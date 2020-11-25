Crews respond to fire in Trotwood Wednesday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a fire in a Trotwood home Wednesday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that crews were called to a home on Penrod Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen from the home at all sides. Officials said DP&L and Vectren have been contacted.

It is unknown at this time whether the home was vacant. As of 12:40 p.m., crews have not gotten the fire under control.

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

