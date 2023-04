RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews have rescued a man that was found inside of a manhole in Riverside.

According to our 2 NEWS crew at the scene, police and fire departments from numerous departments have been working in the 500 block of Reading Road in Riverside to rescue the man.

Wright-Patterson, Riverside, Dayton and Huber Heights firefighters are all on scene.

Our 2 NEWS crew are at the scene working to learn more information.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.