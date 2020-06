Crews battle a house fire on Schaeffer Street in Dayton on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Photo: TylerPistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several fire crews are battling a fire in Dayton.

The fire started just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a house on Schaeffer Street, between Deeds and Maryland Avenues.

Authorities say someone called 911 to report the house fire.

