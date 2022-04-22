JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A home is showing damage after it caught fire in Jamestown Friday morning.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a full crew was called to the scene of a house fire on West Washington Street in Jamestown, not long before 5 am.

Photos from the scene show charred roofing and siding on the top floor of the home.

No one was injured in the fire, the Fire Cheif on the scene said. One man lives in the home, and he was at work when the fire broke out.

Crews from Xenia, Cedarville, New Jasper and Jefferson Township all responded to the scene. This incident remains under investigation.