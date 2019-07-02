Crayons to Classrooms helping 10k tornado impacted students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crayons to Classrooms has a mission of distributing school supplies to teachers and students at no cost. With the recent outbreak, they’re seeing a strain on services as they try to work to help more than 10,000 students affected.

This is usually the time of year when the organization holds a school supply drives. Steve Rubenstein, executive director of Crayons to Classroom said the communities hit by the tornadoes are their highest need areas.

“So, you put a storm like we had from Memorial Day into these community and it just exasperates an already difficult situation,” Rubenstein said.

That’s why Crayons to Classrooms is putting a bigger emphasis on collecting supplies this summer to help students, teachers and schools either directly or indirectly impacted by the tornadoes.

The organization serves seven counties. Many of them were hit by tornadoes. It has strained their services. Rubenstein said they’re teaming up with government, faith-based and local organizations to meet community needs.

“We’re doing the best we can to collect and centralize all those efforts into one central place,” Rubenstein said.

Crayons to Classrooms is now asking the public to chip in and make back to school as easy as possible for those affected.

