RIVERSIDE (WDTN) — An early morning crash sends two to the hospital in Riverside on Monday.

Huber Heights Dispatch says crews were sent to the 2000 block of Harshman Rd. just before 3:30 a.m. on reports of a two-car crash with a person trapped.

When crews arrived, they were able to free the person who was trapped inside one the vehicles, but say they took two people to the hospital for injuries.

We are working to learn their conditions.