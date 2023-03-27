DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have released the names of the five victims found at the site of a massive Dayton house fire earlier this month.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as 41-year-old Christopher Hermann, 30-year-old Andrew Miller of Dayton, 37-year-old Laura Sears, 40-year-old Chrisinda Jo Ray Freeman and 33-year-old Brittany Lee Alsup.

Crews recovered all five bodies from the rubble of a house fire on North Broadway Street on March 8.

It is unclear why the victims were in the house, but neighbors said people were squatting in the vacant home.

Dayton city officials said it was not on the list of nuisance properties. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.