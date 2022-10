Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a single vehicle crash in Shelby County.

The crash was initially reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. at River Road in Sidney, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders remain on the scene as of 6:15 p.m. Additional information is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

