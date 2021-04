DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police say 2 people were killed in a crash on Troy Street early Thursday morning.

A car crashed into a tree just after 3 a.m. and one person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene and is waiting on an update from police on what lead up to the crash.

We will update you on-air and online as we learn more.