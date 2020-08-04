Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 95,106 cases, 3,570 deaths, 71,338 recoveries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tues., Aug. 4 a total of 95,106(+1,143) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,570(+31) deaths and 11,119 (+127) hospitalizations. There are 71,338 presumed patients who have recovered from the virus in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor Mike DeWine held a press briefing Tuesday. He started by remembering the victims of the Dayton mass shooting that happened exactly one year ago. He pressed the Ohio General Assembly to move the “STRONG Ohio” bill through the legislature.

Governor DeWine is calling on the general assembly to move the STRONG Ohio bill. He says one year after Dayton, Ohio's laws remain the exact same. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 4, 2020

All students K-12 will have to wear masks in the classroom this fall, Governor DeWine announced he would be signing an Ohio Department of Health order Tuesday.

Previously, Ohio’s mask mandate only included students 10 years of age and older.

There are exceptions for students with special needs, DeWine added.

Governor DeWine says they are working with FEMA to distribute two million masks to be used by students and staff. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 4, 2020

During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. DeWine announced former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton would be leaving the governor’s office and return to her previous job a the Columbus Foundation.