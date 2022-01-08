COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Today’s new case numbers reported breaks a three-day streak of 19,000+ cases reported each day.

Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 8 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,170,139+18,310
Hospitalizations99,439+269
ICU admissions12,032+25
Deaths*30,072N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 15,700.

The department reported 9,547 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,051,447, which is 60.32% of the state’s population. And 33,644 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,52926.4%17.4%
In ICU1,29429.15%14.98%
On ventilator84417.51%58.99%

In December 2021, more than 50,000 kids in Ohio tested positive for COVID-19, the most in a month span during the pandemic. Doctors in Ohio are beginning to see people get COVID-19 for a second or third time during the pandemic. Health leaders are saying that another COVID-19 booster shot could be on the horizon. Answers to questions on the free half a billion rapid tests coming from the federal government.