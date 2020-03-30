DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Harrison Township Fire Department responded to a call at the Dayton Rugby Grounds for a structure fire on Monday, March 30 at 7:15 a.m.
When authorities arrived they confirmed with 2 NEWS that the structure was a concession stand on the grounds.
Firefighters successfully put out the fire but there was structural damage.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Indian Ripple Road construction, lane restrictions
- Concession stand fire at Dayton Rugby Grounds
- Interactive Map: How many coronavirus tests have been conducted in my state?
- BWC waives some employer program requirements amid outbreak
- Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021