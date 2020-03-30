Closings
Concession stand fire at Dayton Rugby Grounds

Top Stories

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Harrison Township Fire Department responded to a call at the Dayton Rugby Grounds for a structure fire on Monday, March 30 at 7:15 a.m.

When authorities arrived they confirmed with 2 NEWS that the structure was a concession stand on the grounds.

Firefighters successfully put out the fire but there was structural damage.

