DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has voted to temporarily freeze rates for AES Ohio customers.

The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.

AES Ohio filed an application for the electric security plan for the supply of “standard service offer” offer, or the default rate, on Sept. 26.

The local public hearing for AES Ohio’s pricing plan is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Dayton Municipal Building, located at Commission Chambers, 101 W. Third Street in Dayton.