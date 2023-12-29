FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been relieved of command.

According to Wright-Patt, Col. Christopher B. Meeker was removed Friday by Lt. General Donna Shipton, a commander at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Meeker is being replaced by Col. Travis W. Pond, the current 88th Air Base Wing deputy commander.

Pond has been appointed as interim wing commander by Shipton. Prior to this appointment, Pond has served as the deputy commander since June.

“I made this decision in the best interest of the men and women of the 88th Air Base Wing,” Shipton said.

2 NEWS is working to learn new details.