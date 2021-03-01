Coldest February in 6 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The average temperature for February was 5.1 degrees below normal at 28.9 degrees.

2015 is the last time the average temperature was below normal in February. The average was 20.4. Only three of the last 10 years were below normal.

Since 1893 this was the 24th coldest February on record.

High temperatures were below freezing 18 of the 28 days.

Temperatures were about normal or below normal the first 21 days. The coldest temperature was -1 degrees on the 17th.

We ended the month with a warmer weather pattern leading to a high of 61 degrees on Feb. 28. this was three degrees shy of the record.

All the cold air helped bring abundant snow to the region. It was the 7th snowiest Feb. on record for Dayton with 14.8 inches. The record was 31.6 inches in 1910.

Feb. Snowfall Year 31.6″ 1910 23.0″ 2010 21.2″ 2003 17.5″ 1979 16.4″ 1993 15.2″ 1914 14.8″ 2021 14.6″ 1980 12.6″ 1985 12.5″ 1964

Cincinnati recorded the second most snow for Feb. with 21.9 inches. The record is 26.1 inches in 2010.

Dayton had at least an inch of snow on the ground the first 24 days. The snow depth started on Jan. 31 leading to 25 days in a row with snow on the ground. This is the longest streak since 1985.

The peak snow depth reached 10 inches on Feb. 16. This is the most snow on the ground since 2010, and the 16th time we’ve ever had a snow pack as a high as 10 inches during the month.

Looking ahead to March we tend to see around 3.4 inches of spring snow and 3.34 totals inches of rain.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a better chance for above normal precip and above normal temperatures.

The normal high in March is 49.6 degrees. The normal low is 31.2.