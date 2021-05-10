Climate normals adjusted for the new 30-year average

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley is seeing warmer temperatures and more rain during the latest update to the 30-year climate normals.

During a Storm Team 2 Forecast, the almanac will show the daily high and low, the normal high and low, and the record high and low.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, the normal temperature is determined based on a three-decade average. The normals are used to provide a guide for the typical climate conditions in a specific location. This data can allow farmers to determine which crop varieties to plant, and utility companies to plan for seasonal changes in energy usage.

Every 10 years the NCEI calculates normals for 15000 climate stations across the United States.

The first 30-year average was first produced by the NCEI in 1950.

The new yearly rainfall normal in Dayton is 41.3 inches.

Dayton has seen a steady increase in yearly rainfall normals in all updates after 1981.

There has been a decrease in summer and fall rainfall between the 1981-2010 normals and the 1991-2020 normals. Jan. and Apr. saw the largest increase in precipitation while Nov. saw the largest decrease.

Temperatures in Dayton were much warmer during the climate update. In fact, the latest calculations from the NCEI suggest there was nearly a two-degree increase in normal temperatures every month except November when compared to the 1981-2010 data.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is currently working with the NCEI to discover the reason behind the temperature climb for Dayton. This would be a significant climb in normal temperatures for Dayton. If the data holds through the investigation this will be the warmest thirty-year period on record.

Since 1901 there is not a clear warming trend for the Miami Valley. However, the yearly average temperatures have warmed the last three releases.

Before the 1991-2020 data was calculated the warmest averages for Dayton were between 1911 and 1970.