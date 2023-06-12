CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an off-duty Cleveland police officer was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver while fighting off car thieves outside his home.

It happened Sunday on W. 123rd in the West Park neighborhood.

The officer got into a struggle as thieves tried to steal a KIA out of his driveway.

He ended up with lacerations on his head and went to the hospital.

The suspects are believed to be 16-20 years old.

The I-Team learned they did not get the car, but they did get away.

For many months, police throughout NE Ohio and beyond have been battling a crime wave revolving around KIAs.