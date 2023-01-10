CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland high school student was killed after school Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed.

According to CMSD Safety & Security Chief Lamont Dodson, the 18-year-old John Adams student was sitting at a bus stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 3:15 p.m. after school when he was shot and killed.

Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop told FOX 8 that it appeared to be an orchestrated attack on this student after school.

Cleveland police are on the scene and investigating.

We’re working to gather more information on this developing story.