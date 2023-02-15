EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of East Palestine is hosting an open house event to provide answers to the community on the Norfolk Southern train derailment, but Norfolk Southern won’t be there.

Citing threats to employees’ safety, the company released a statement to the media just a couple of hours prior to the start of the event.

“Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties. With that in mind, Norfolk Southern will not be in attendance this evening,” the statement read.

“We want to continue our dialogue with the community and address their concerns, and our people will remain in East Palestine, respond to this situation, and meet with residents. We are not going anywhere. We are committed to East Palestine and will continue to respond to community concerns through our Family Assistance Center and our hotline for citizens to ask questions regarding return to home and health questions.”

Norfolk Southern asked that residents with questions or concerns about the derailment call its Family Assistance Center at 800-230-7049.

The open house is planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the East Palestine High School’s gymnasium.

It was originally planned as a town hall meeting for residents and the surrounding area to participate in a question-and-answer session. That event was later changed to an open house with informational tables for residents.