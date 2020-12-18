Cincinnati Customs and Border Patrol seizes shipment of fake Apple, Samsung products

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Cincinnati customs and border patrol officers are reminding shoppers to be careful about purchasing last minute gifts online that seem too good to be true. On Wednesday, they seized a shipment from Hong Kong full of counterfeit adapters, cables, earbuds, and chargers — all bearing Apple, Fox Comm, or Samsung logos. Authorities say the counterfeit products would have been valued at $50,000 dollars if real.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie, said “E-commerce might be convenient for shoppers, but it can be just as convenient for counterfeiters by way of third-party platforms. Many people may not realize that the creation of counterfeits can involve forced labor, human trafficking, and can fund other criminal activity. Likewise, counterfeit products may be dangerous because of nonexistent quality standards.”



Authorities added, the phrase “you get what you pay for” is good advice to follow when trying to decide whether or not a product is genuine and worthy of your hard-earned money.