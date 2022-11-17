Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will be extending its medical care to the Miami Valley in early 2023.

According to a release, the hospital’s new medical building, called Cincinnati Children’s Centerville, will be located on Clyo Road.

The expansion aims to improve access to a range of specialized pediatric care, including:

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Ear, Nose & Throat

• Preventive Cardiology

• Center for Better Health and Nutrition

• Urology

• Genetics

• Pediatric Surgery Clinics

• Outpatient Laboratory Services

Over time, Cincinnati Children’s staff members expect to add other subspecialty care at the location, the release states.

Patient appointments can begin to be scheduled in late January, with the first patient planned to be seen in March 2023.