Christmas trees selling fast in Clayton

Christmas trees are selling quickly this year. Michael L. Brown said 150 trees were cut today to replenish the racks that are already beginning to look empty.

A. Brown & Sons Nursery is a family business. Brown’s father sold the first Christmas tree 75 years ago.

“This is probably the busiest I’ve seen it since we’ve been in business,” Brown said.

On Dec. 2, Brown said they already sold more trees than they usually sell by Dec. 15.

“Don’t wait until the weekend, get out here and get them if you want a nice one,” Brown said. “We’ll have plenty after this weekend but we will have to cut back and save some for next year, otherwise we’ll have nothing but short trees.”

The first tree was sold a week before Thanksgiving.

“We opened this year, earlier than we wanted to because people were excited about Christmas trees,” Brown said.

“I think everybody is excited about the holiday coming up and giving us something to look forward to that’s positive.” Duke Maio said.

Maio has picked a tree at brown’s for 20 years, usually from the cut your own lot.

“It’s beautiful out here,” Maio said. “This is a family business here and I like to give them my business.”

In the beginning, Brown’s father sold 100 trees. The business has grown to include several growing locations with 40-50 acres in different places up towards Phillipsburg as well as the cut your own lot behind the house on Salem Ave. in Clayton.

Pre-cut trees are available daily through Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cut your own lot is available until 5 p.m. each day. Firs, pines, and spruces range from three to 14 feet on the lot.

Brown said working on the Christmas trees was something to do during the summer with his five brothers.

“A Christmas tree you’ve got to trim every year, you’ve got to shear them. They just don’t grow like this,” Brown said. “If you don’t shear them, all you get is a Charlie Brown tree.”

Brown also sells wreaths, roping, bunches of branches, and holly.

“It’s gorgeous stuff to fill your pots with, and you’ve got a beautiful weekend to do this stuff in your pots,” Brown said. “Pull the flowers out and get some evergreens in there, some cedars and stuff to make it smell good.